Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crown to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,083 shares of company stock worth $981,685. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.