CryptoEnergy Price Down 37.3% This Week (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $30,754.04 and approximately $6.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002869 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

