CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) PT Raised to $72.00 at BTIG Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

CTO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

