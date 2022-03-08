CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) PT Raised to $72.00 at BTIG Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.
CTO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $67.11.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
