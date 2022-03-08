CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Raised to $72.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

CTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:CTO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,008. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

