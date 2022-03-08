Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $6,760,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 13.42. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -205.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.