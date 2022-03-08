Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 48,600.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,935,000 after buying an additional 3,474,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after buying an additional 1,682,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 88.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after buying an additional 1,495,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 270.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after buying an additional 1,184,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 194.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after buying an additional 1,054,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EAF opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

