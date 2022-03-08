Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $595,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $795.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

