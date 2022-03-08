Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 60,500 BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen acquired 12,000 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE BKSY opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

