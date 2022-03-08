Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,536,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after buying an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.