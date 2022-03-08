Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

CACC stock opened at $487.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $566.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.15. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $346.49 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

