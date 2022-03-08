Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,354,000 after buying an additional 185,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.62.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

