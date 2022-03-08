CÜR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CÜR Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CÜR Media shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

About CÜR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM)

CÃR Media, Inc, an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÃR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads.

