Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,856 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock valued at $122,591,115. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

