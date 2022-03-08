Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,912,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after buying an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,694,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CTOS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 8,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,656. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

