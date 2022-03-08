CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,222.73

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,222.73 ($29.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,594 ($20.89). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,656 ($21.70), with a volume of 172,864 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.00) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,909.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,222.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81.
About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)
CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.