CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,222.73

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,222.73 ($29.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,594 ($20.89). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,656 ($21.70), with a volume of 172,864 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.00) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,909.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,222.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81.

In other news, insider Richard Fairman bought 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($28.83) per share, with a total value of £19,954 ($26,145.18). Also, insider Richard Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,224 ($29.14) per share, with a total value of £22,240 ($29,140.46).

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

