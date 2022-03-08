Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 5,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 million, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

