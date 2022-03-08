Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($65.35).

EPA:BN opened at €48.05 ($52.23) on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.95.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

