Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 13,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 62,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DARE. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.