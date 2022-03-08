Dash (DASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $196.10 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $91.11 or 0.00231977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $967.22 million and $196.10 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003847 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035054 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,615,849 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

