Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Posts Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DAWN opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

