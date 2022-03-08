Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 286,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DYLLF stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

About Deep Yellow (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.