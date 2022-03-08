Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Up 11.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 23,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 631,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Specifically, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

