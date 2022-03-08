Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TACO. Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO remained flat at $$12.51 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 575,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

