Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $92.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after buying an additional 1,900,577 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

