Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,571 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $835.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

