Dether (DTH) Price Reaches $0.0036

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Dether has a market cap of $363,476.99 and approximately $40,287.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dether has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dether Coin Profile

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

