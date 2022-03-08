DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Down 6%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $393.00 and last traded at $395.62. 26,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 808,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

Get DexCom alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 264.63, a P/E/G ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total transaction of $253,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,904 shares of company stock valued at $16,086,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.