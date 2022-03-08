Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $1,200.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,200.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $37,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.90. 504,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 52 week low of $163.41 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

