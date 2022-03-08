DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-$13.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS.

Shares of DKS traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 71,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,576. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.15.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.