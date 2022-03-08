Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.74

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1094062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.