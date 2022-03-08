Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) to announce $336.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.80 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $95.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

