Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.94

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 19337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,281,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

