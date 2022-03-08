Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.91 Million Stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Core Molding Technologies worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $161,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

