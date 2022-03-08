Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $47.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.