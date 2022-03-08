Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 497.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,788,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 628,133 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,536,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 717,534 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,050,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,030,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 61,792 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

BTG stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

