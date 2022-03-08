Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 11,067 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 206.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 9.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.