Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,574 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Marine Products by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Marine Products Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $402.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

