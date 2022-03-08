Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Natural Alternatives International worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAII stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

