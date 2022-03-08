Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.75

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.75 and traded as low as $46.53. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 5,339,268 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

