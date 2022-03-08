Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $665,334. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

