Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 81,947 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of RHI opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

