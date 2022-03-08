Diversified Trust Co Has $719,000 Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,108.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,041 shares of company stock worth $589,486. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMP opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $954.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

