Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.