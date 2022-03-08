Diversified Trust Co Invests $678,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last 90 days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

