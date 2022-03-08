Diversified Trust Co Sells 894 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

