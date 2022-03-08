DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 136,295 shares.The stock last traded at $29.64 and had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $584.18 million, a P/E ratio of -134.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 450,933 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after acquiring an additional 159,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $5,410,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

