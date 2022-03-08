DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 50,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 117,235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,319 shares of company stock worth $2,321,872 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.