DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.04 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

