DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.85 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.74. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,077 shares of company stock worth $7,397,056. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

