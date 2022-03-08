DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,229 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 33.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

